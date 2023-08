Keil Backer has been promoted to the HDR Idaho area power delivery leader position.

He is transferring from HDR’s Billings, Montana, office to Boise to support and grow the Idaho power delivery team.

Backer is a registered professional engineer in the states of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Texas and has nearly 13 years of experience in the transmission line engineering industry.

Backer graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering