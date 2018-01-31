Quantcast
Last-in-the-nation broadband puts rural Idaho in a bind

By: Sharon Fisher January 31, 2018 1 Comment

CenturyLink, a telecommunications company that services much of the state, says the company will make urban areas, not rural, the focus of future broadband development in America, including Idaho, according to the company’s chief financial officer. The company will focus its resources on improving speed in areas with the greatest population density, Sunit Patel, CFO of ...

