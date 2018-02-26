Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Michael Valenti named vice president, Small Business Administration relationship manager at KeyBank

Michael Valenti named vice president, Small Business Administration relationship manager at KeyBank

By: IBR Staff February 26, 2018 0

michael-valenti-copyMichael Valenti has been named vice president, Small Business Administration relationship manager for Idaho at KeyBank.

Prior to joining KeyBank, Valenti was senior vice president, SBA division manager for San Diego Private Bank. Previously, he held numerous senior leadership roles at banking institutions in California and Idaho, including community banks, community small business lenders, and national banks.

Valenti attended the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and earned a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg State University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo