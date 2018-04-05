Quantcast
Downtown Boise Panera Bread expected in summer (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 5, 2018 0

Panera Bread should be serving customers in downtown Boise by June or July. Construction started in late March on the 5,000-square-foot Panera Bread building at Myrtle and 11th streets, said David Wali, executive vice president at Gardner Co., developer of the Pioneer Crossing development. Panera Bread is the third of four structures Gardner is building at Pioneer ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

