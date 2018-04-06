J.R. Simplot Company CEO Bill Whitacre to retire

Bill Whitacre, CEO of the J.R. Simplot Company, plans to retire in August, the company announced.

Whitacre is the Boise-based agribusiness company’s sixth CEO since founder Jack Simplot stepped down in 1973. He has worked for Simplot for 18 years, the last nine as CEO. While he was CEO, the company grew in revenues from about $4.5 billion to $6 billion, the company said.

Whitacre joined the Company in March 2000 as president of Simplot’s turf and horticulture business. In 2002, he was appointed president of the Simplot AgriBusiness Group and was named CEO in 2009. Whitacre has more than 40 years of experience in the agriculture industry.

The company said it expects to select its next CEO from internal candidates.

The privately held J.R. Simplot Company includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other agricultural enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot’s major operations are located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China, with products marketed in more than 40 countries.