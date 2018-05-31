Danielle Cullip joins Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group as assistant sales manager

Danielle Cullip has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group as assistant sales manager for the downtown Boise office. Cullip has been a licensed Idaho realtor since 2005, and comes to the company from Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Silverhawk Realty ,where she was an agent sales manager, trainer and coach. Cullip serves as the vice president of the Boise Regional Realtors Foundation and for the past two years served as treasurer for the BRR executive committee.