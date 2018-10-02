Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / ‘Winter is coming,’ economists warn (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 2, 2018 0

Economics is traditionally known as the “dismal science,” and a series of economists have proved it in recent weeks by reminding Idahoans that, while things are mostly going well now, the economy is cyclical and a recession is likely at some point, perhaps by 2020. The most recent Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

