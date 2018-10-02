Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Woodland Kids fills last spot at former Kmart (access required)

Woodland Kids fills last spot at former Kmart (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 2, 2018 0

Woodland Kids in early September leased the final 12,000-square-foot space to fill up the former Kmart building on Fairview Avenue in western Boise. Kmart, which occupied the space since it was built in 1976 at what was then the western edge of town, closed the building in March 2016. The first three new tenants signed on ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo