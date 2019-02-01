Quantcast
Progress made toward easing occupational licensing laws (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 1, 2019 0

In response to an executive order made last year by Brad Little, then lieutenant governor and now governor, a number of state boards are looking for ways to ease occupational licenses to make it easier for people— especially military spouses and veterans — to work in Idaho. And there’s more to come, both through executive orders and ...

