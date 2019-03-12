Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Cities protest Legislature’s proposed urban renewal bill (access required)

Cities protest Legislature’s proposed urban renewal bill (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 12, 2019 0

Idaho cities that have used urban renewal funding for economic development purposes are concerned about a bill working its way through the Legislature that would require a vote of the people for a wide variety of such projects. The bill, HB 217, would require all municipal buildings, remodels and multipurpose sports stadium complexes to go to ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo