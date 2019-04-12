2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees represent Idaho’s future

The Idaho Business Review is delighted to announce our Accomplished Under 40 Honorees for 2019 — the program’s 20th year.

These young professionals represent the next generation of leaders in business, health care, nonprofit work, government and academia. They contribute to their communities both on and off the clock, and they show great promise for the future.

The Accomplished Under 40 program was launched in 2000, and the 2019 list of honorees is among the most impressive, and the most diverse to date. It includes influential individuals from a variety of industries and walks of life, and from locales throughout Idaho.

Our selection committee is comprised of both past winners and internal staff, and the team combed through dozens and dozens of nominations before finalizing this year’s list. The judges considered applicants based on leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals.

“Idaho is lucky to have men and women with the innate desire to do good not only for themselves but for their community and beyond,” said Chantayn Winner, an AVP Business Banking Officer at D.L. Evans Bank and previous honoree who served as a 2019 judge.

Jacqueline Hickman, vice president and executive banking relationship manager at Zions Bank, echoed those sentiments.

“I was really impressed with the caliber of candidates that we had this year,” she said. “I was really touched by the family connections this year — a lot of people talked about parents and grandparents who had inspired them. I think that’s a wonderful tribute to those family members and says a lot about the community and the kind of people who live here.”

Winners will be celebrated on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Galaxy Events Center, and in a special annual publication. Event tickets are available for purchase.