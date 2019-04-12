2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees represent Idaho’s future

The Idaho Business Review is delighted to announce our Accomplished Under 40 Honorees for 2019 — the program’s 20th year.
These young professionals represent the next generation of leaders in business, health care, nonprofit work, government and academia. They contribute to their communities both on and off the clock, and they show great promise for the future.
The Accomplished Under 40 program was launched in 2000, and the 2019 list of honorees is among the most impressive, and the most diverse to date. It includes influential individuals from a variety of industries and walks of life, and from locales throughout Idaho.
Our selection committee is comprised of both past winners and internal staff, and the team combed through dozens and dozens of nominations before finalizing this year’s list. The judges considered applicants based on leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals.
“Idaho is lucky to have men and women with the innate desire to do good not only for themselves but for their community and beyond,” said Chantayn Winner, an AVP Business Banking Officer at D.L. Evans Bank and previous honoree who served as a 2019 judge.
Jacqueline Hickman, vice president and executive banking relationship manager at Zions Bank, echoed those sentiments.
“I was really impressed with the caliber of candidates that we had this year,” she said. “I was really touched by the family connections this year — a lot of people talked about parents and grandparents who had inspired them. I think that’s a wonderful tribute to those family members and says a lot about the community and the kind of people who live here.”
Winners will be celebrated on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Galaxy Events Center, and in a special annual publication. Event tickets are available for purchase.
IBR’s 2019 Accomplished Under 40 honorees
- Adam Velasquez, vice president and executive banking relationship manager at Zions Bank, Pocatello
- Adrian San Miguel, education director of postsecondary education at Idaho Career & Technical, Boise
- Alexis Townsend, president of Lombard Conrad Architects, Boise
- Amber Beierle, historic sites administrator at Idaho State Historical Society, Boise
- Ben Davis, Kellogg office manager of the civil engineering division at Alta Science and Engineering, Kellog
- Bhaskar Chittoori, associate professor of civil engineering at Boise State University, Boise
- Bryant Searle, senior vice president and retail lending manager at Zions Bank, Idaho Falls
- Caitlin Copple Masingill, president and founder of Full Swing Public Relations, Garden City
- Colette Chester, key work relationship manager at KeyBank, Boise
- Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, Twin Falls
- Dennis Mikelonis, vice president of private banking and wealth management at Idaho Trust Bank, Boise
- Finia Dinh, computer science program manager at Idaho STEM Action Center, Boise
- Heidi Scott, performance management lead at Idaho National Laboratory, Firth
- Isaac Belden, president and founder of 12B Capital and The Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, Meridian
- Jaclyn St. John, health and wellness manager at Dairy West, Meridian
- Jacquie Watson, maternal and child health section manager at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare — Division of Public Health, Boise
- Jesse Reese McKinney, CEO and cofounder of Red Aspen, Boise
- John Carr, COO and partner at Mark Guho Construction Company, Boise
- Jonathan Gillen, CFO at West Ada School District, Eagle
- Josh Bartlome, CEO at Southern Idaho Solid Waste, Twin Falls
- Katherine Macfarlane, associate professor at University of Idaho College of Law, Boise
- Kathleen Palmer, sexual violence prevention program manager at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Boise
- Kathy Griesmyer, policy director at ACLU of Idaho, Boise
- Kerri Bryant, director of the project management office at Scentsy, Inc., Boise
- Kevin King, vice president, co-founder and co-owner of EvenGreen Technology, Meridian
- Krissy LaMont, leadership development and member service director at Idaho School Boards Association, Boise
- Meghan Cardoza, inpatient oncology nurse manager at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Boise
- Meredith Stead, marketing & events manager at Boise Valley Economic Partnership, Boise
- Michael Spiedel, financial services director and branch manager at UBS Idaho Offices, Boise
- Molly Sedlacek, director of business development at Materials Testing & Inspection, An Atlas Company, Boise
- Petya Stoyanova Johnson, project director at Boise State Center for Multicultural Educational Opportunities, Boise
- Quinn Perry, policy and government affairs director at Idaho School Boards Association, Boise
- Rhiana Menen, general and breast cancer surgeon at St. Luke’s Hospital, Boise
- Robert Squire, corporate counsel at D.L. Evans Bank, Burley
- Sara Spiedel, director of finance at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, Boise
- Sary Byerly, executive director at Idaho State University, Pocatello
- Sheri Schmidt, store manager at The Home Depot, Nampa
- Sonya Lovejoy, director of curriculum, assessment, and professional development at Gem Innovation Schools, Meridian
- Stephanie Young, business relationship officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, Boise
- Surine Greenway, Owyhee County family and consumer sciences extension educator at University of Idaho Extension, Caldwell