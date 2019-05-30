Meridian Arts Foundation and Deoudes Children’s Foundation award grant to Treasure Valley Children’s Theater

The Meridian Arts Foundation has awarded Treasure Valley Children’s Theater a $4,513.97 grant to support improvements to the organization’s new facility in Meridian. The theater also received a $10,000 unrestricted grant from The Deoudes Children’s Foundation and will use a portion of the grant to complete renovations to their main classroom space as well as procure additional lighting and sound equipment.
