Meridian Arts Foundation and Deoudes Children’s Foundation award grant to Treasure Valley Children’s Theater

By: IBR Staff May 30, 2019 0

Treasure Valley Children’s Theater received grants to improve their new facility in Meridian. Photo courtesy of Treasure Valley Children’s Theater.

The Meridian Arts Foundation has awarded Treasure Valley Children’s Theater a $4,513.97 grant to support improvements to the organization’s new facility in Meridian. The theater also received a $10,000 unrestricted grant from The Deoudes Children’s Foundation and will use a portion of the grant to complete renovations to their main classroom space as well as procure additional lighting and sound equipment.

