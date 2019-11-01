Happy Day Brands announces initiative to provide over 150,000 meals to Idahoans by the end of 2019

Happy Day Brands will surpass its goal of providing 100,000 meals this year to Idaho families and children in need — and

celebrated this accomplishment by setting an even more ambitious goal for 2020: providing more than a quarter-million meals to Idahoans who are battling hunger.

This year’s Happy Day initiative—conducted in partnership with The Idaho Foodbank and regional food pantries, will provide more than 150,000 meals of the company’s popular oatmeal to an estimated 1,890 families in 37 Idaho communities across the state by the end of 2019.