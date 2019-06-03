Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Morrison Knudsen Foundation funds Girl Scouts Leadership Center bridge, landscaping

Morrison Knudsen Foundation funds Girl Scouts Leadership Center bridge, landscaping

By: IBR Staff June 3, 2019 0

Members of the Morrison Knudsen Foundation and The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage break ground on the new project. Photo courtesy of The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

The Morrison Knudsen Foundation has provided funding to The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage for a 14-foot outdoor bridge and enhanced landscape at The Girl Scouts Leadership Center in Boise. The bridge will be a permanent fixture at the Girl Scouts center and will be used primarily for Girl Scout ceremonies.

Approximately 450 local Girl Scouts take part in bridging ceremonies each year. A permanent bridge at the Girl Scouts Leadership Center will provide a safe, meaningful, meeting place for girls and volunteers to gather for bridging ceremonies and celebrate afterward, the organization said.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo