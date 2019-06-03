Morrison Knudsen Foundation funds Girl Scouts Leadership Center bridge, landscaping

The Morrison Knudsen Foundation has provided funding to The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage for a 14-foot outdoor bridge and enhanced landscape at The Girl Scouts Leadership Center in Boise. The bridge will be a permanent fixture at the Girl Scouts center and will be used primarily for Girl Scout ceremonies.

Approximately 450 local Girl Scouts take part in bridging ceremonies each year. A permanent bridge at the Girl Scouts Leadership Center will provide a safe, meaningful, meeting place for girls and volunteers to gather for bridging ceremonies and celebrate afterward, the organization said.