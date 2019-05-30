Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers with City of Boise Parks & Rec to maintain Morris Hill Cemetery

Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers participated in a project with City of Boise Parks & Rec to raise and level veterans’ grave markers in the Field of Honor section of the Morris Hill Cemetery. The Holland & Hart Foundation team of 22 raised 64 grave markers during the project and cleaned several more on May 18. Attorneys, staff, family members and friends volunteered their time to help improve the cemetery before Memorial Day weekend.
