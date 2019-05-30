Quantcast
Home / Good Works / Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers with City of Boise Parks & Rec to maintain Morris Hill Cemetery

Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers with City of Boise Parks & Rec to maintain Morris Hill Cemetery

By: IBR Staff May 30, 2019 0

Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers worked to maintain the Field of Honor section of the Morris Hill Cemetery on May 18. Photo courtesy of Holland & Hart Foundation.

Holland & Hart Foundation volunteers participated in a project with City of Boise Parks & Rec to raise and level veterans’ grave markers in the Field of Honor section of the Morris Hill Cemetery. The Holland & Hart Foundation team of 22 raised 64 grave markers during the project and cleaned several more on May 18. Attorneys, staff, family members and friends volunteered their time to help improve the cemetery before Memorial Day weekend.

