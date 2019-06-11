Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Legal Loop: Email tracking and lawyers: not a great mix (access required)

Legal Loop: Email tracking and lawyers: not a great mix (access required)

By: Kim Burgess June 11, 2019 0

For most lawyers, email is their primary method of correspondence with clients, courts, opposing counsel and others. Over the years, we’ve become increasingly reliant on email because it’s a fairly simple and cost-effective way to communicate. Of course, as technology has advanced, so too have the tools that can be used to make email more useful. ...

About Kim Burgess

Kim Burgess is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo