Kerri L. Bryant, 2019 Accomplished Under 40

Kerri L.Bryant

39 • Project management office director •

Scentsy, Inc. • Boise

As the director of the project management office for Scentsy, Kerri Bryant is right where she wants to be.

“I don’t have elaborate goals of becoming CEO for a major organization or running my own business,” Bryant says. “I think project management, in general, is fulfilling for me because it’s not really about me being successful, it’s about helping other people be successful.”

Bryant didn’t set out to be a project manager though. Prior to earning an MBA from Idaho State University, Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boise State University.

After graduating, she went into social work, eventually taking a job with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, where she worked in child support services. While working there, an administrator asked Bryant to manage projects. She eagerly accepted the challenge, and soon found that project management was her calling.

“I fell in love with it,” Bryant says, “and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

After leaving the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Bryant moved into the nonprofit sector as a program manager for Boise-based Healthwise.While there, she managed technical projects in the health education sector. After four years with Healthwise, Bryant took on new challenges at Scentsy, where she’s been for nearly five years.

“It’s a totally different culture — very entrepreneurial,” she says. “I’ve gotten to learn all types of areas outside of technology, and I was able to go back and get my master’s, which I completed last year.”

Reed Brimhall, chief financial officer for Scentsy, says Bryant’s leadership skills were obvious from the start.

“She has accomplished far more than any under-40 executive I have ever known working in a high-energy and fast-paced environment while also earning her MBA and raising two boys,” Brimhall says, “Kerri is one of Scentsy’s most trusted and valued employees.”

Scentsy’s chief strategy officer, Kevin Kirkpatrick, says Bryant inspires her team and provides them with ample opportunities to receive training and development.

“Kerri also spends time volunteering in our community,” he says. “She spends her time sorting food and preparing backpacks for at-risk children at the Boise Foodbank.”

In addition to her work with the foodbank, Bryant volunteers with the Scentsy Service Squad and the West Ada School District.

She credits her parents for instilling the core values she lives by today.

“They modeled dedication, effort and resilience,” Bryant says. “It was at a very young age that I learned to care for others, show compassion and give back.”

For Bryant, part of giving back extends to her team. She finds personal and professional success through the support and services she provides to others.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities and I just want to keep learning,” she says.