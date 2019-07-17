Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Black Box VR hiring for Boise virtual reality exercise facility (access required)

Black Box VR hiring for Boise virtual reality exercise facility (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 17, 2019 0

Black Box VR is hiring in Boise for the first in a planned new line of VR gyms within fitness facilities. Jim Bradbury, general manager of the Boise-based company, said this "box in a box" approach will launch at The Gym Eighth & Main in August. The Black Box VR portion of the facility measures 1233 sq. ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo