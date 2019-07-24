Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho may gain state broadband office (access required)

Idaho may gain state broadband office (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 24, 2019 0

The second meeting of the broadband task force, held in Twin Falls on July 17, focused on the internet infrastructure Idaho already has. But it isn’t clear how many Idaho citizens lack broadband internet, and presentations during this meeting contradicted presentations during the first meeting, in June. One committee recommendation could be for Idaho to establish ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo