Home / News / Business News / University of Idaho to play pivotal role in Dragonfly’s life on Titan experiment (access required)

University of Idaho to play pivotal role in Dragonfly’s life on Titan experiment (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher August 5, 2019 0

MOSCOW — Is there life on Titan? The University of Idaho hopes to find out. The mission isn’t scheduled to depart Earth until 2026, but Jason Barnes, associate professor of physics in the University of Idaho’s College of Science, is working on an experiment to help detect whether amino acids, the building blocks of life – at ...

