Boise temperature sensor company acquired in $75M deal (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 14, 2019 0

A Chicago-area publicly-traded company has purchased Boise-based Quality Thermistor Inc. for $75 million. In a news release, CTS Corp. said its Aug. 1 acquisition of Quality Thermistor Inc., which designs and manufactures temperature sensors for an array of customers, will help bring the Idaho business a higher profile. "The acquisition of QTI provides a new core temperature ...

