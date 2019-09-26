Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Law firms working to attract more women attorneys (access required)

Law firms working to attract more women attorneys (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 26, 2019 0

Idaho law firms competing for scarce talent are focusing on a particular demographic: Women. This competition is occurring across several fronts. Mansfield Rule In 2017, Diversity Lab – a Boulder, Colorado-based incubator intended to boost diversity and inclusion in law – created a new metric, the Mansfield Rule. Named after Arabella Mansfield, the first woman lawyer admitted to ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo