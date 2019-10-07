Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bank of Idaho adds West Boise branch (access required)

Bank of Idaho adds West Boise branch (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 7, 2019 0

After expanding to downtown Boise and downtown Nampa, Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho has suddenly opened a West Boise branch, as well as starting to trade its stock. The branch is located at 6981 W. Overland Road in a former First Interstate Bank branch, which closed in June, according to branch staff. “This West Overland Road opening ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo