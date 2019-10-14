John Potter, 2019 Excellence in Finance

John Potter

Advisor development manager,

CUSO Financial Services

When John Potter and his wife visited Boise as they were dropping off their daughter for university studies, they fell in love with the place. Like so many before them, they decided to leave their lives in California and relocate to the third-largest city in the Pacific Northwest.

Soon, the couple got to know the city by volunteering around town. In the four years since their move, they have volunteered at the Idaho Humane Society, the Boise Art Museum (BAM) and Arts in the Park.

They are also volunteer ushers with the Morrison Center.

Potter has also been busy growing his career and working with Junior Achievement. Both roles focus on what he sees as his most important professional objectives: financial education and mentorship.

Potter started his Boise career running the investment program at Bank of the Cascades, but left when the bank was sold to First Interstate Bank, which didn’t offer an investment program.

Next, he worked at MassMutual Idaho for a little more than two years.

Recently, Potter accepted a position that will reconnect him with his roots in San Diego while allowing him to stay in Boise. As part of CUSO Financial Services, L.P., he will oversee teams of wealth managers in California. He’s particularly excited about returning to a coaching role.

“Being a financial planner, it takes you awhile to get up and running. I was blessed with a couple really good mentors, and they helped me along early in my career to survive, and I always remembered that,” he explains,

“In my career now, I’m at the point where I’ve always enjoyed helping advisors grow their practices and help their clients,” he adds. “It’s kind of the coach in me — I’m kind of built that way.”

“My personal philosophy is ‘Get Better Every Day.’ No matter where you are in life or what you are trying to do, if you can get better every day, you can reach your goals.”

Potter takes the spirit of a coach into his work for Junior Achievement as well.

In the past year alone, he has taught 10,000 Idaho students about finances, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

In addition to teaching as a volunteer, he serves as vice chairman on the board of directors.

Next year, he’ll take the reins from Connie Miller as chairman of the board.

Along the way, he’s left a tremendous impression on the professional staff at Junior Achievement.

“John is just a great guy; he’s very passionate about things, so he’s always looking for ways to help us improve but he’s very realistic about what his expectations are and what we as a board can achieve,” says Sean Evans, president. “Our board and what he does is volunteer. He’s going above and beyond his responsibilities to his employer — he’s doing a great service for the community.”

As chairman of the board, Potter hopes to raise funds for a building in Idaho where 8th graders can go to get a feel for the world of work and finance.

The digital version of Excellence in Finance 2020 is available for free download.