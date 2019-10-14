Scott Mason, 2019 Excellence in Finance

Scott Mason

Vice president, brokerage director and director of financial planning,

MassMutual Idaho

As the vice president and brokerage director for MassMutual of Idaho, Scott Mason is in a position to help people, both individuals and other agents.

“I love training agents, and I love working with my own clients,” Mason says. “We change people’s lives, and we change families’ lives for generations.”

Mason graduated cum laude from Brigham Young University and went to work in risk management for Ernst & Young LLP in Seattle, Washington. He later worked in sales for a pharmaceutical company in Seattle, developing skills that would serve him in the future.

When the offer to move to Boise and join MassMutual Idaho arose, Mason jumped at the opportunity. MassMutual offered the perfect way to combine his experience and skills.

“This was kind of a marriage of sales and risk management put together,” he says.

Mason is passionate about his work, and about helping others manage their money. He loves having the opportunity to teach people how to protect their assets and income, how to grow their wealth and how to distribute it.

Throughout his career, Mason has often been recognized as a leader in the industry. Of Mason’s many accomplishments, he’s most proud of the following:

Increasing brokerage sales at MassMutual Idaho by more than 900% from 2014 to 2016

Authoring a book entitled The Integrated Options Portfolio and co-developing an innovative investment strategy called the Integrated Options Portfolio

Helping grow the startup Registered Investment Advisor from $0–$50 million

Co-hosting Solid Financial Ground, a financial planning radio show, on KIDO AM

However, Mason says if he’s forced to pick an achievement he’s most proud of, being promoted to vice president of MassMutual would top the list.

“I love being an integral part of the agency — building it and developing it, and creating and developing the training curriculum,” he says. “It’s just really, really fun to help others succeed, and that’s what I get to do in my position.”

Paul R. Hales, CEO of MassMutual Idaho, writes in a letter of recommendation that Mason is one of the sharpest people he’s ever met, and that’s why he promoted him to vice president.

“He is first class in integrity, honesty, hard work, desire and ability to develop very complicated financial solutions,” Hales writes.

Mason is also very active in the community. He is the chapter president of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, he volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America and he coaches for USA Hockey.

To relax, Mason plays hockey a few times a week, goes fly fishing and enjoys spending time with his wife and kids.

