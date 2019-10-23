Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Eastern Idaho working on new building for startups (access required)

Eastern Idaho working on new building for startups (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 23, 2019 0

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Innovation Center has big plans for a new three-story, $1.5 million building that will begin construction within a year. The new facility would include a coworking area and a commercial kitchen, as well as an expansion of the center’s current low-cost rental spaces for startups. The building, located on the same campus as ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo