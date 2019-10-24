Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Tamarack Aerospace to fly out of Chapter 11 (access required)

Tamarack Aerospace to fly out of Chapter 11 (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 24, 2019 0

A Sandpoint-based aerospace company is working to emerge from bankruptcy. Tamarack Aerospace Group has filed a Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization with the Eastern District of Washington. The filed plan includes repayment of all creditors in full. An Oct. 31 hearing has been scheduled with the Eastern District of Washington to consider approval of the disclosure statement, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo