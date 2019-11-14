Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Data center sales tax exemption to get another try (access required)

Data center sales tax exemption to get another try (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 14, 2019 0

Idaho’s technology industry is going to take another shot at a sales tax exemption for data center equipment. “I think this will be the year for data center legislation,” Jay Larsen, president and CEO of the Idaho Technology Council, at its monthly Tech2Market meeting, a recurring monthly presentation where entrepreneurs describe how they brought their technology ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo