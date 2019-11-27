Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Black Box VR updating virtual reality fitness software (access required)

Black Box VR updating virtual reality fitness software (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 27, 2019 0

Black Box VR is developing a new version of its virtual reality fitness software that includes more exercises and the ability to share progress on social media. The new version is expected to come out in mid-December – just in time for the rush of New Year’s fitness resolutions, said Jim Bradbury, general manager of the ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo