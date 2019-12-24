Roundup 12.24.19

7 Wonders LLC purchased a .53 acre property at 11211 W Hercules Drive in Star. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and seller.

Max Black purchased a 4,899-square-foot multifamily building at 2327 W Boise in Boise. Matt Naumann and Tim Reid of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.

OFFTHEFIELD, LLC purchased an 11,268-square-foot industrial building at 2204 E Lanark St in Meridian. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Andrew Watson of Realty One Group Professionals represented the seller.

SRBC LLC purchased an 81,000-square-foot industrial building at 11193 W Emerald Street in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Steve Foster of Colliers represented the seller.

Day Willis CPAs, PLLC leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 827 LaCassia in Boise. Dennis Kelley and Steve Yates of NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

Larry Warden Jr. leased 401 square feet of office space at 405 S 8th Street in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and tenant in this transaction.

PNE Group VI, LLC. has purchased a 6,144-square-foot multi-Family building at 1757 & 1771 S. Barlow Lane in Boise. Matt Mahoney, managing principal, and Austin Hopkins, associate at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC, represented the seller. Henry Miller with Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.

The MH Companies, Inc. has leased a 1,128-square-foot office property at 2995 N. Cole Road in Boise. David Gronbeck, principal at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC, represented the tenant and landlord.

DS Metroco, LLC. has leased a 4,733-square-foot office property at 9465 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Chase Erkins, principal at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC, represented the landlord. Teri Bell of Kothe Real Estate represented the tenant.

DKSmith Properties LLC purchased 8,750 square feet of industrial space at 1887 Highland Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers International represented the buyer. Duane Smith Professional Realty Services International represented the seller.

An individual purchased 7,206 square feet of industrial space at 3618 E. Newby St. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Stacey Cakes Incorporated purchased 4,734 square feet of retail space at 136 E. Lake St. Ste. 7 in McCall. Dave Cadwell and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the buyer. Ellen Ganz of Crawford Olsen Real Estate represented the landlord.

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. leased 29,232 square feet of office space at 700 S. Clearwater Ln. in Boise. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Opera Idaho Foundation, Inc. extended their lease of 13,000 square feet of retail space at 5443 Glenwood St. in Boise. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant. Tim Reid of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

GrantHarker LLC purchase 4,500 square feet of medical space at 6500 Emerald St. in Boise. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the buyer. Laurie Reynolds and Bob Mitchell of Thorton Oliver Keller represented the seller.

Blast Properties Inc leased 1,552 square feet of office space at 135 Calderwood Dr. in Meridian. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the landlord. Tyler Bosier of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North represented the tenant.