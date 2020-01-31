U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gives six Idaho hospitals five stars

Six Idaho hospitals received five-star rankings from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Also hiding in the updated rankings, released Jan. 28, is another good result: out of the 228 worst-performing hospitals in the nation, none were in Idaho. There are no one-star hospitals in the state.
CMS uses 116 different criteria to rate performance, covering all aspects of hospital practices, including after-care outcomes, billing accuracy, internal communication and quality of medical care.
St. Luke’s had a strong showing with three medical centers appearing on the five-star list.
These are the six hospitals which CMS gave five stars for their performance in 2019:
- Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls
- North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding
- Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello
- St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise
- St Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum
- St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls
The CMS rankings are available on their Hospital Compare website.