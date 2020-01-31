Quantcast
U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gives six Idaho hospitals five stars

By: Catie Clark January 31, 2020 0

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center opened in 2011 and brought with it many new services for Twin Falls. Image courtesy of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Six Idaho hospitals received five-star rankings from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Also hiding in the updated rankings, released Jan. 28, is another good result: out of the 228 worst-performing hospitals in the nation, none were in Idaho. There are no one-star hospitals in the state.

CMS uses 116 different criteria to rate performance, covering all aspects of hospital practices, including after-care outcomes, billing accuracy, internal communication and quality of medical care.

St. Luke’s had a strong showing with three medical centers appearing on the five-star list.

These are the six hospitals which CMS gave five stars for their performance in 2019:

  • Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls
  • North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding
  • Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello
  • St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise
  • St Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum
  • St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls

The CMS rankings are available on their Hospital Compare website.

