Brundage Mountain Resort announces new leaders

Brundage Mountain is building out its team with an eye toward the future as the resort moves forward with a new 10-year development plan.

Molly Hawken is Brundage Mountain’s new director of marketing and sales. Hawken will oversee marketing, events and guest services at the resort. She comes to Brundage with an extensive background in sales, marketing, events and creative services, and most recently led marketing efforts with a national mortgage company. Hawken graduated from Portland State University and previously formed and managed a competitive watersports league in the Pacific Northwest. She lives in Donnelly.

Kyle Looper joined the Brundage team as director of real estate sales and marketing. Looper is a graduate of Boise State University. His background is in business-to-business sales, with a focus on client interaction and facility planning and design. Looper has been intimately involved in the early development planning. Looper’s understanding of the vision for Brundage Mountain will help him guide clients toward their dream properties at Brundage Mountain. He lives in McCall.

Jerrod Warner has joined the team as director of projects. Warner is a University of Idaho graduate with a wealth of experience managing and leading project teams across various industries, including several project management roles at the J.R. Simplot company. Warner’s focus will be on managing projects related to Brundage Mountain’s expansion plans, including the new Day Lodge, Brundage Mountain Village, employee housing initiatives and much more. He lives in McCall.

April Whitney is stepping into a new role with a sharper focus on public relations and brand strategy. Whitney has worked in various communications and marketing positions at Brundage Mountain over the past 17 years. Her new role as a Public Relations consultant will allow her to more sharply focus her efforts on what she’s most passionate about: sharing the unique history and story of Brundage Mountain as the resort enters its next phase of expansion. April holds a Journalism degree from the University of Oregon and was an award-winning journalist prior to moving to McCall in 2004. April lives with her husband and daughter and is fully immersed in the mountain lifestyle and the McCall community.