Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Ingram sworn in as CPD chief (access required)

Ingram sworn in as CPD chief (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 13, 2022 0

The City of Caldwell has announced Rex Ingram has been sworn in as the new Caldwell Police chief as of July 1. Ingram comes from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), bringing over 20 years of law enforcement experience in both sworn and voluntary positions. Caldwell leaders have recognized his leadership style and the systems ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo