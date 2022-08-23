Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Aug. 23 (access required)

Roundup Aug. 23 (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 23, 2022 0

Atlas Heating and Air LLC leased 1,560 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St., suite 111 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.  Chubs Delights LLC extended a lease on 1,580 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St., suite 109 in Nampa. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo