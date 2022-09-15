Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Flat Inflation in August in the West (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Flat Inflation in August in the West (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 15, 2022 0

The news on Sept. 13 that inflation was worse than Wall Street anticipated sent the S&P index tumbling a record 4%, a drop not seen since the worst of the pandemic downturn in June 2020. The good news is that price barely budged in the western states between July and August. The bad news is that ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo