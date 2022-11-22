Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho lawmakers working on additional ‘ESG’ legislation (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 22, 2022 0

Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers’ rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday. Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in a presentation to the Federalism Committee, said draft legislation is being worked ...

