It is the first confirmed case statewide of highly contagious HPAI in domestic birds this season.

By: jdowd March 7, 2023 0

BOISE -- The first case of the dangerous and destructive bird flu that has destroyed flocks across the nation has been confirmed in Idaho this season. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County, the agency announced Tuesday. It is the ...

