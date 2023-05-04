Schnabel Engineering welcomes Paul Wasser as senior associate engineer in Boise office

BOISE, ID – Schnabel Engineering announced the appointment of Paul Wasser as senior associate engineer in their Boise office. Wasser has over 28 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and materials testing, and brings wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.

“We are thrilled to have Paul join the Schnabel family,” Boise Branch Leader Ray Eldridge said. “Paul will be playing a critical role in leading the geotechnical and geostructures engineering services for Schnabel’s Idaho operations. His broad experience in transportation geotechnical engineering across the state is a perfect complement to the dam engineering, water resources and fish facilities practices that have been the mainstay of Schnabel’s business across the West.”

Wasser’s experience includes a range of projects encompassing infrastructure, public and private facilities, and commercial-industrial developments. He has also led distinct service groups and operational units with profit and loss responsibility of more than $6M (net service revenue) and staff sizes ranging from 15 to more than 45 individuals in multiple locations.

Over the past 20 years, Wasser has managed geotechnical engineering services and the preparation of Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Geotechnical-Materials Reports for numerous transportation projects throughout Idaho, involving geotechnical conditions such as alluvial deposits, bedrock, and soft soils. His project management experience ranges from small retail developments to large million-dollar transportation projects.

“I am eager to work alongside my colleagues to introduce Schnabel’s expertise and experience in transportation infrastructure design to Idaho,” Wasser said “We aim to support the state’s continued growth while preserving it’s natural splendor.”