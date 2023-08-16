These Idaho companies made the Inc. 5000 list

The Inc. 5000 list has unveiled the fastest-growing private companies in America, showcasing their significant contributions to the U.S. economy. These companies raked in an impressive $358 billion in revenue during 2022, highlighting their strong growth strategies. Additionally, they generated 1,187,266 job opportunities, leaving a considerable impact on nationwide employment. With 5,000 instances of successful scaling strategies, these companies offer valuable insights for others aiming to expand.

The methodology behind the 2023 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To make the list, businesses must have been founded and started generating revenue before March 31, 2019. They need to be privately held, for-profit, and independent U.S.-based entities as of December 31, 2022, without being subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. While some featured companies might have gone public or been acquired since then, they initially met these criteria. Firms must also have achieved at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019 to qualify.

