These Idaho companies made the Inc. 5000 list

Chloe Baul//August 16, 2023

The Inc. 5000 list has unveiled the fastest-growing private companies in America, showcasing their significant contributions to the U.S. economy. These companies raked in an impressive $358 billion in revenue during 2022, highlighting their strong growth strategies. Additionally, they generated 1,187,266 job opportunities, leaving a considerable impact on nationwide employment. With 5,000 instances of successful scaling strategies, these companies offer valuable insights for others aiming to expand.

The methodology behind the 2023 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To make the list, businesses must have been founded and started generating revenue before March 31, 2019. They need to be privately held, for-profit, and independent U.S.-based entities as of December 31, 2022, without being subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. While some featured companies might have gone public or been acquired since then, they initially met these criteria. Firms must also have achieved at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019 to qualify. 

The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America and the Inc. 5000 methodology provide valuable insights into businesses that excel in revenue growth, job creation, and scalable strategies. This process, coupled with rigorous selection criteria, underscores the list’s significance in the business landscape.

Here are the Idaho businesses that made the Inc 5000 list:

Gymreapers

  • Overall Ranking: 266
  • 3-Year Growth: 2,118%
  • Industry: Retail
  • Location: Nampa

Lease End

  • Overall Ranking: 287
  • 3-Year Growth: 1,976%
  • Industry: Financial Services
  • Location: Burley

Tractor Beverage Company

  • Overall Ranking: 352
  • 3-Year Growth: 1,651%
  • Industry: Food & Beverage
  • Location: Hayden

Tackle

  • Overall Ranking: 421
  • 3-Year Growth: 1,369%
  • Industry: Software
  • Location: Boise

Lovevery

  • Overall Ranking: 754
  • 3-Year Growth: 782%
  • Industry: Consumer Products
  • Location: Boise

Red Aspen

  • Overall Ranking: 1,413
  • 3-Year Growth: 413%
  • Industry: Consumer Products
  • Location: Meridian

PartnerHero

  • Overall Ranking: 1,415
  • 3-Year Growth: 411%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Boise

Bartlett Homes & Roofing

  • Overall Ranking: 2,016
  • 3-Year Growth: 277%
  • Industry: Construction
  • Location: Boise

Inspire Impact Group

  • Overall Ranking: 2,092
  • 3-Year Growth: 268%
  • Industry: Financial Services
  • Location: Meridian

EGT Solar

  • Overall Ranking: 2,644
  • 3-Year Growth: 204%
  • Industry: Energy
  • Location: Meridian

Consumer Reporting Compliance Associates

  • Overall Ranking: 2,791
  • 3-Year Growth: 191%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Boise

American Rooter & Drain

  • Overall Ranking: 2,793
  • 3-Year Growth: 191%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Caldwell

SRA 831(b) Admin

  • Overall Ranking: 2,956
  • 3-Year Growth: 177%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Eagle

Blue Phoenix Branding powered by PROforma

  • Overall Ranking: 3,116
  • 3-Year Growth: 166%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Idaho Falls

Bear Fox Marketing

  • Overall Ranking: 3,285
  • 3-Year Growth: 155%
  • Industry: Advertising & Marketing
  • Location: Boise

Stukent

  • Overall Ranking: 3,500
  • 3-Year Growth: 142%
  • Industry: Education
  • Location: Idaho Falls

VELOX Media

  • Overall Ranking: 3,978
  • 3-Year Growth: 116%
  • Industry: Advertising & Marketing
  • Location: Boise

Cobi Kat Enterprises

  • Overall Ranking: 3,998
  • 3-Year Growth: 115%
  • Industry: Advertising & Marketing
  • Location: Boise

Express Appliance & Mattress Outlet

  • Overall Ranking: 4,339
  • 3-Year Growth: 100%
  • Industry: Retail
  • Location: Boise

Recor Group

  • Overall Ranking: 4,570
  • 3-Year Growth: 90%
  • Industry: Business Products & Services
  • Location: Eagle

Outback Landscape

  • Overall Ranking: 4,646
  • 3-Year Growth: 87%
  • Industry: Environmental Services
  • Location: Idaho Falls

CrankTank

  • Overall Ranking: 4,876
  • 3-Year Growth: 78%
  • Industry: Advertising & Marketing
  • Location: Ketchum

Verified First

  • Overall Ranking: 4,972
  • 3-Year Growth: 74%
  • Industry: Human Resources
  • Location: Meridian

Oxyfresh Worldwide

  • Overall Ranking: 4,979
  • 3-Year Growth: 74%
  • Industry: Consumer Products
  • Location: Coeur d Alene

 

