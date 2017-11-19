Quinn Perry appointed as policy and government affairs director for school boards

Quinn Perry has been appointed policy and government affairs director of the Idaho School Boards Association.

Perry holds a BA in mass communication and journalism from Boise State University and has been working as the director of communication for the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 2012. At ITLA, her work focused on providing avenues to legal services with the Street Law Clinic, lobbying on consumer affairs issues, and coordinating communication on behalf of the group. She also served on the Idaho’s Fourth Judicial District Pro Bono Committee.

At ISBA, Perry will focus on advocacy and lobbying as well as writing policies for school districts and charter schools.

Perry succeeds Jess Harrison, who was appointed executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities.