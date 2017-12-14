Quantcast
Rick Aman selected as the inaugural president of the College of Eastern Idaho

December 14, 2017

rick-aman-copyRick Aman, Ph.D., has been selected as the inaugural president of the College of Eastern Idaho. Aman has been serving as interim president of the new Idaho Falls community college, which started holding classes this year.

Previously, Aman was the president of Eastern Idaho Technical College. He holds a doctorate degree in community college leadership from Oregon State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Golden Gate University, a bachelor’s degree in education from Oregon State College, and an associate’s degree in computer applications from Mt. Hood Community College.

