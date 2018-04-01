Quantcast
Deseret Industries holds grand opening for new Ammon store

Deseret Industries holds grand opening for new Ammon store

By: IBR Staff April 1, 2018 0

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze and other city leaders joined with Deseret Industries store manager Aaron Kelley and LDS Stake President Randall Hurley for an official ribbon cutting to open the company's new Ammon store on Mar. 22. Photo courtesy of Deseret Industries.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze and other city leaders joined Deseret Industries store manager Aaron Kelley and LDS Stake President Randall Hurley at the opening of the company’s new Ammon store March 22. Photo courtesy of Deseret Industries.

Deseret Industries, a nonprofit chain of thrift stores featuring vocational training and donation processing, opened its new retail store on March 22 in Ammon.

The new thrift store, which moved from Idaho Falls, held a three-day grand opening celebration including a ribbon-cutting with city leaders, music, and festivities.

