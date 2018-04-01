Deseret Industries holds grand opening for new Ammon store
By: IBR Staff
April 1, 2018
12:26 pm Sun, April 1, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze and other city leaders joined Deseret Industries store manager Aaron Kelley and LDS Stake President Randall Hurley at the opening of the company’s new Ammon store March 22. Photo courtesy of Deseret Industries.
Deseret Industries, a nonprofit chain of thrift stores featuring vocational training and donation processing, opened its new retail store on March 22 in Ammon.
The new thrift store, which moved from Idaho Falls, held a three-day grand opening celebration including a ribbon-cutting with city leaders, music, and festivities.