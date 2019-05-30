Quantcast
Emmett High School science teacher Robin Wilson honored by Society for Science & the Public

May 30, 2019

Emmett High School science teacher Robin Wilson (center) accepts the Top School award at the 2019 Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair on Mar. 15 from Micron Foundation executive director Dee Mooney (left) and Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway (right). Photo by Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STEM Action Center.

Emmett High School science teacher Robin Wilson was one of 60 educators nationwide the Society for Science & the Public named as advocates to mentor underserved students and help them navigate science research competitions. Wilson received an all-expense-paid trip to attend training in Washington, D.C., and a $3,000 stipend for ongoing training and support through the organization’s Advocate Grant Program.

The Society for Science & the Public Advocate Grant Program helps educators and scientists expand opportunities for underserved students who have the potential, yet lack the necessary resources, to succeed in STEM fields. Each advocate mentors a cohort of three or more students, providing support as they complete science research projects and apply to compete in science research competitions.

