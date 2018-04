Doug Blakney has been promoted to the position of construction manager at T-O Engineers. Blakney has been with T-O for 10 years and has served on the construction team.

Rob O’Malley, PLS, has been promoted to survey manager at T-O Engineers. O’Malley has 30 years of experience and 14 years at T-O. In early 2017 Rob was asked to lead the Nampa Office Survey Crew.