Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Business cheers Little’s first State of the State (access required)

Business cheers Little’s first State of the State (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 8, 2019 0

Business leaders praised Gov. Brad Little’s first State of the State speech, specifically calling out improvements to education, Medicaid expansion and reducing government regulations. “Gov. Little’s State of the State Address was a home run for Idaho’s business community,” said Roy Eiguren, partner with Eiguren Ellis Public Policy. “The governor is providing strong leadership in addressing ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo