D.L. Evans Bank supports Ada County “Shop with a Sheriff” program
By: IBR Staff
February 28, 2019
11:01 am Thu, February 28, 2019
Idaho Business Review
Amanda Reeder from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Dawn Davis, assistant vice president branch manager at the Parkcenter branch, present the donation to Ada County’s Shop with a Sheriff program. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.
D.L. Evans Bank donated $800 to support the Ada County Shop with a Sheriff program, which is designed to unite Ada County Sheriff deputies and public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a day of back-to-school shopping.