D.L. Evans Bank supports Ada County “Shop with a Sheriff” program

By: IBR Staff February 28, 2019 0

Amanda Reeder from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Dawn Davis, assistant vice president branch manager at the Parkcenter branch, present the donation to Ada County’s Shop with a Sheriff program. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.

D.L. Evans Bank donated $800 to support the Ada County Shop with a Sheriff program, which is designed to unite Ada County Sheriff deputies and public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a day of back-to-school shopping.

