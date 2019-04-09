Larry H. Miller Dealerships donates to Discovery Center of Idaho, Reuseum and the Children’s Home Society

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff April 9, 2019 0

(l-r): Kati Morkert-Hermann of LHM Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise, Colbi Twiss of the Children’s Home Society, Jennifer Friedrich of LHM Honda Boise, Anselme Sadiki of the Children’s Home Society, Tom Greene of LHM Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Boise, Chad Bravender of LHM Honda Boise and Ty Leuthold of LHM Subaru Boise. Photo courtesy of Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

Representatives from Larry H. Miller Dealerships’ four Boise stores presented $10,000 each to the Discovery Center of Idaho, Reuseum and the Children’s Home Society.

The Discovery Center of Idaho will use their donation to provide scholarships for their STEM Field Trip program to needs-based schools.

The $10,000 grant to Reuseum Educational will allow the organization to purchase new computers and specialized software for their program, which aims to provide STEM-based workshops to underserved children.

The Children’s Home Society of Idaho provides mental, emotional and behavioral health care to an average of 90 children every day. The $10,000 donation will allow the organization to provide 500 counseling sessions.

