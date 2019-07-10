Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Retrolux joins Silicon Valley entrepreneurial program (access required)

Retrolux joins Silicon Valley entrepreneurial program (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher July 10, 2019 0

A Boise startup is the only Idaho company to be invited to participate in a prestigious Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurial program. Retrolux, a Boise-based startup that develops software for the energy-efficient lighting industry using sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), has been named to the Founder Friendly Labs Startup Accelerator summer program, based in Palo Alto. “Retrolux is ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo