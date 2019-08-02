2019 Excellence in Finance honorees announced

Finance professionals are imperative to every organization, but their influence goes far beyond just dollars and sense. Top finance experts excel at building relationships, guiding business strategy and much more.

The Idaho Business Review is pleased to recognize some of the best and most influential financial experts in the 2019 Excellence in Finance program. Honorees come from banking, corporate, investment and professional sectors.

To earn the award, each submitted an application and was judged by a selection committee of past Excellence in Finance honorees and Idaho Business Review staff. The committee reviewed and rated them in five areas: leadership, mentorship, achievements, community leadership and community service.

Those scoring highest are this year’s winners, and they come from a wide variety of companies, ranging from financial services firms to tech corporations and government.

A power lunch awards event featuring a keynote speaker will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Boise Centre East. Tickets for the awards lunch are available online.

2019 Excellence in Finance honorees

Lisa Atkinson, VP and Western Idaho market manager of business payments and technology at Zions Bank

Todd Christensen, VP of marketing and business development at CapEd Credit Union

John Cotner, chief lending officer at Icon Credit Union

Melanie DeLashmutt, senior VP of bank operations at Idaho Trust Bank

Katie Dow, lead advisor at Aspen Capital Management

Nancy Landon, CFO and CPA at Independent School District of Boise City

Scott Mason, VP, brokerage director and director of financial planning at MassMutual Idaho

Toni L. Nielsen, Western Idaho region president at Zions Bank

Jane Pavek, VP and community development manager at Wells Fargo

John Potter, agency supervisory officer at MassMutual of Idaho

Alistair Rock, CFO at Tovuti

Bachchi Samahon-Oumar, head of finance at ProService, LLC

Tonya (Toni) Smith, VP and branch manager at D.L. Evans Bank

Michael Treinen, first VP of wealth management at UBS Financial Services Inc.

Brandon Woolfe, controller at the state of Idaho