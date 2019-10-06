Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher October 6, 2019 0

Techstars, a 13-year-old Colorado-based seed accelerator, is one of the most exclusive and influential organizations in the tech world. And it could be coming to Boise someday. Amos Schwartzfarb, managing director of Techstars Austin, is in the City of Trees for Boise Startup Week to get a lay of the land for future investments. “My guess is that ...

